Students Participate Business Simulation Game
Local high school students are battling to be crowned best business Friday.
Friday, April 6th 2018, 11:32 am EDT
They are participating in the Junior Achievement Titan Competition at Penn State Behrend.
It's a business simulation game that puts their knowledge to the test.
Before they play, the kids are taught six business concepts. For example, price production, marketing and charitable giving.
The students team then compete with each other to see who ends up with the highest stock prices after 25-30 quarters.
The winners of the competition will move on to a regional competition later this year.