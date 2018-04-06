For LECOM School of Pharmacy student Gertraud Eyong, it's one of the biggest moments of her life.

"To achieve the American dream, it is really great,” said Eyong. “This day is so important in my life."

Originally from Cameroon, Africa, Eyong is now officially a U.S. citizen, after taking the naturalization oath at the Federal Courthouse in Erie.

"It means a lot, especially for me because I'm an immigrant coming from another country,” said Eyong. “Being accepted. Being able to explore all the new opportunities and to become whatever I want to become."

Eyong is one of nearly 100 immigrants from nearly 45 countries to become a new member of the Erie community.

Each person is looking for opportunity.

"I cannot pay it back to the people who have helped me,” said Niken Astari Carpenter. “I hope that I can help others."

Carpenter is proof of the American dream.

In 2016, she became a U.S. citizen after moving to Erie from Indonesia and now serves as the executive assistant of Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

"It was a hard choice and then we have the weather, the cultural adjustments, language barrier too,” said Carpenter. “I’d like to be able to pay it forward."

In order to become a U.S. citizen, each immigrant must live in the U.S. for five years, and pass several tests.

Eyong says it's worth the effort.

“It wasn’t really a one day thing,” said Eyong. “But at the end of the day, I’m just happy.”