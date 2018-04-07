The night featured games, clowns and face painting. The carnival will benefit a Chestnut Hill student, Anna Lupichuck, who's battling Leukemia.

Great Lakes Home Hospice is offering a family support group the last Wednesday of every month.

The next session is set for April 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1700 Peach St, suite 244.