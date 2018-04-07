News
Carnival Event to Help Child with Leukemia
The carnival will benefit a Chestnut Hill student, Anna Lupichuck, who's battling Leukemia.
ERIE, Pa. - Chestnut Hill Elementary School hosted a carnival to benefit the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.
The night featured games, clowns and face painting.
