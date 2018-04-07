News
Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi Celebrity Bartends Fundraising Event
Proceeds benefit Jon Box's community project, the Shadowbox.
Saturday, April 7th 2018, 12:25 am EDT by
ERIE, Pa. -
It was a night of music and entertainment for a good cause the Bourbon Barrel Friday evening.
Erie News Now's, Mike Ruzzi, served as one of the guest bartenders for the Jon Box 40th Birthday Fundraiser.
It's a summer mentoring program for the less fortunate.
The evening also included a silent auction and raffle prizes.