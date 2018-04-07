Police arrested a man after they found a large amount of drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Titusville Friday.

It was stopped for traffic violations on Main Street around 3 a.m., according to Titusville Police.

Officers said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the inside the vehicle as they approached it and suspected the driver was also impaired.

The driver, who as been identified as Leo A. Hanlon Jr., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested for DUI after a field sobriety test.

He also faces several drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver, after police said they found a large amount of marijuana and other illegal substances in the vehicle.

Hanlon was arraigned by District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver and taken to the Crawford County Prison on $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court April 20.