Erie Police are investigating a violent one-car accident that sent a driver and passenger to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot.

It happened on Longview Avenue, near Walczak Park on Erie’s east side. The car was headed south towards Zenith Drive when it slammed into a utility pole before coming to rest in the front yard of a home across from the pole.



The male driver and a female passenger were both unconscious when rescuers first arrived.

One neighbor told us he heard the car traveling at a high speed, he then looked out his window and saw the result.

“I seen him almost flip over that's how he got through the fence and he was knocked unconscious and I'm pretty sure his foot was still on the gas." the neighbor said