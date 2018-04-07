Tonight, Gannon University celebrated its multicultural student population at its annual "International Night.”

A packed crowd turned out to the Hammermill Center for an evening of food, music, and much more.

This year's theme was "Under the Same Moon."



With 22 countries represented, it was a chance to take a virtual step into another culture, if only for an evening.

"People love it, people love the idea of being able to experience, learn something new. “ President of the Global Unity at Gannon University, Damali Donovan said “And so having that ability to learn, and think outside the box, people love that."