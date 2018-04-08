There is a change in leadership at the top of the Flagship Niagara League.

Shawn Waskiewicz confirmed that he resigned his position as executive director of the non-profit a few days ago.

He told us he plans to work on growing the family consulting business he owns with his wife, called the Waskey Group.

Waskiewicz had been with the Flagship Niagara League since 2012. Under the umbrella of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, the Niagara League supports the operation of the U.S. Brig Niagara, the Erie Maritime Museum and educates the public about the region's maritime history.

The league also organizes tall ships festivals in the port of Erie. Waskiewicz oversaw two of those during his tenure.