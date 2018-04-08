The Erie Philharmonic had a dramatic finish to its symphonic season with the return of acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein. She performed a regional premiere of Piano Concerto No.3 by living composer and musical innovator Philip Glass.

Dinnerstein also performed the Bach Piano Concerto No. 7 in G minor with the philharmonic, under the baton of Conductor and Music Director Daniel Meyer.

She spent the week in Erie giving educational performances and a master class as well.

At the season finale, the orchestra also performed works by Prokofiev and Ravel.