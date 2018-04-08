Dramatic Finish to Erie Philharmonic Season
The Erie Philharmonic finished its symphonic season in dramatic fashion with the return of acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein, and the regional premiere of a new piano concerto by composer Philip Glass.
The Erie Philharmonic had a dramatic finish to its symphonic season with the return of acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein. She performed a regional premiere of Piano Concerto No.3 by living composer and musical innovator Philip Glass.
Dinnerstein also performed the Bach Piano Concerto No. 7 in G minor with the philharmonic, under the baton of Conductor and Music Director Daniel Meyer.
She spent the week in Erie giving educational performances and a master class as well.
At the season finale, the orchestra also performed works by Prokofiev and Ravel.
Although the season is officially over, coming up next weekend the Erie Philharmonic and Erie Playhouse join in a unique one night concert performance of Candide. The event is in celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Warner Theatre. Learn more at eriephil.org/candide.