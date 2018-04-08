United Way of Erie County has made Success by 6 one of its top priorities.

At the Millcreek Mall Macy's court area, they sponsored the 12th annual success by six early learning expo.

The free event offers fun activities for children. At the same time, it provided parents with a chance to learn more about the importance of early childhood education and the quality care programs that help get little ones ready for school.

There were balloons, clowns, face painting and a free book for each child provided by Hooked on Books.

In Pennsylvania, about 68% of parents work outside of the home, making quality care and early learning resources very important.