Saturday was a day to celebrate little superheroes at Saint Vincent Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunion.

Gannon University's Athletic Center offered plenty of fun and games for children who are now thriving, thanks to Children's Miracle Network and the life-saving equipment it provides in the NICU.

Children and their families had a chance to reunite with many of the nurses who took care of them during their most vulnerable days.

This year, they received support from Gannon University's dance marathon teams. Each student danced for a specific child.

"The families are starting to come in and the college kids are so excited to meet them," said Ashley Ross, director of the Children's Miracle Network at St. Vincent Hospital. "The kids have wristbands that match the college kids so they're finding the kid they're dancing for today so if they're really excited and very passionate about our kiddos."

"We're really excited to have everybody here and to have everybody reunite," said Ross. "We have a ton of nurses coming from our NICU. They're so excited to meet back up with the kids and see how much they've grown and how healthy they are today."