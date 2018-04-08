Kids, Parents Discover the Dinosaurs in Erie
The weekend-long dinosaur time-trek features 10 animatronic dinosaurs, dragons and various hands-on activities for kids.
Children can take a trip back in time at the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend.
It's all part of the Discover the Dinosaurs Expo, where kids can hang out with a T. Rex and some dragons.
Kids of all ages stopped by the event Saturday.
It allows families to spend time with each other and learn about the dinosaur era.
"It's kind of a place where we can create memories as a family," said Matt Coakley, entertainment manager. "A family can come in. There's no phones; there's no tablets. We don't really have that here, so it's really look around talk. You can see the awe in their faces. It really brings everyone together because the parents are just as excited as the kids half the time when they see the dinosaurs."
The expo opens Sunday at 9 a.m.