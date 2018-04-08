Despite a push from multiple competitors, 27-year-old Patrick Reed was able to hold on for the victory at the 82nd Masters.

The win at Augusta was the first career major title for the San Antonio, Texas native. Reed shot a final round 71 to finish the Masters at 15-under.

Reed managed to hold off Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth over the final few holes to claim the prestigious green jacket. He birdied the 14th with an eight-foot put to pull ahead of Spieth and then two-putted the 18th to secure the win.

Fowler made six birdies over the final 11 holes to card a final round 67 that just wasn't enough, falling a shot short of Reed at 14-under.

Jordan Spieth began Sunday nine shots off the lead and almost made history in his final round. The former Master's champion shot an 8-under 64 on the final day. However, a bogey on the 18th cost Spieth any hope of completing the historic comeback.