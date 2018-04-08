Sunday marked 10 years since Lawrence Park Firefighter Michael Crotty was killed on the job after an equipment malfunction.

He was hit by a motorized water monitor that launched into the air from a ladder truck.

The ladder truck hit Crotty had a pin system where a firefighter operating the truck could put a pin in either the top or at the bottom of the ladder.

The pin holds the ladder in place and prevents it from moving.

In the 2008 incident, one of the pins was found on the ground, and the ladder had no secondary way to stop from moving.

As a result, manufacturers had to update their equipment and provide a second way to stop the ladder from moving.

"They made them safer pieces of equipment," said Joe Crotty, chief of Lawrence Park Fire Department. "It's unfortunate we had that incident, but future generations of firefighters will be safer operating elevated master streams."