The group was hard at work when we caught up with them at the Mercy Center for Women earlier today.



The mural included several images of caterpillars and butterflies, a reference to the center's mission of helping women with positive changes in their lives.



The mural is meant to help promote inspiration to the center's visitors.



And for Junior at Mercyhurst Prep, Kaitlyn Kneidinger, the chance to help inspire fellow woman, was worth giving up her Sunday.