Mercyhurst Prep students paint inspiring mural for Mercy Center
The mural included several images of caterpillars and butterflies, a reference to the center's mission of helping women with positive changes in their lives.
This afternoon, a group of Mercyhurst Prep students gave up their "lazy Sundays" to come together and paint an inspiring mural.
The group was hard at work when we caught up with them at the Mercy Center for Women earlier today.
The mural is meant to help promote inspiration to the center's visitors.
And for Junior at Mercyhurst Prep, Kaitlyn Kneidinger, the chance to help inspire fellow woman, was worth giving up her Sunday.
"I love painting, I enjoy it, and I’m happy to be here and help others enjoy it too." Kneidinger said
The mural is part of an ongoing collaboration between Mercyhurst Prep, and the Mercy Center for Women.