He oversees a team of deputies, correctional officers, 911 dispatchers and other staff.

In his announcement, Gerace says he has risen to every challenge presented to the office of sheriff, at the least possible cost to property taxpayers.

He plans to ask the voters of Chautauqua County to allow me to carry out the mission of his office for the next four years.

Sheriff Gerace says he has initiated several innovative programs to improve public safety.

That includes a county-wide public safety radio system, and a new program, where sheriff's deputies are trained as EMT’s to assist volunteer fire departments