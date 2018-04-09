The SONS of Lake Erie hosted its annual end of winter Ice Out Party Sunday.

The giant party featured hot dogs, beverages and an all-day raffle featuring fishing and sport-related gear.

SONS stands for safe our native species.

This is the fishing club's biggest fundraiser of the year to support its work to keep public access to waterways and other events, including taking about 1,000 kids fishing each year.

"It's called the Ice Out party because I don't know about today, but hopefully all the ice is gone off the lake," said Jerry Skrypzak, president of the SONS of Lake Erie. "There's that little gap in between ice fishing and trout season that we have nothing to do, so we have a party every year."

There were prizes for all the children and ladies in attendance, too.

The SONS of Lake Erie has about 3,000 members in its fishing club.