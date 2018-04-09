Champion Cheer Central wrapped up its annual Lake Erie National Cheer and Dance Championships Saturday and Sunday at Erie Insurance Arena.

This year's competition was the biggest ever; more than 150 teams are competing. That's up from 119 teams in the first year.

The teams come from four different states and bring about 1,500 young athletes in town.

It featured all-star cheer and dance teams, as well as school and recreational squads.

It is big for the Erie region because it brings so many families to the region, adding up to more sports tourism.