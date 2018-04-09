A Summit Township man entered a plea Monday after police said he cut a woman's throat in Wesleyville in August.

Christopher Beausoleil, 47, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, DUI of a controlled substance and fleeing or eluding a police officer. All other charges, including attempted homicide, were dropped.

It all started Aug. 17 at an apartment in the 3000 block of Buffalo Road.

Police were called to a nearby business for the 52-year-old victim.

Detectives said she had substantial cut to her throat and was bleeding extensively. Police said they found a trail of blood leading from the apartment across the street to the business.

She was taken to UPMC Hamot in critical condition.

Beausoleil drove away after the crime and was picked up by State Police on Interstate 79 just north of the McKean exit.

He faces a $50,000 fine and up to 32 years in prison when he is sentenced.