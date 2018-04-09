Area high school students are showing off their skills on the road for a chance to win some cash.

PennDOT is holding its annual Regional Teen Driver Competition at Grace Church in McKean.

More than 40 teens from 16 different high schools are taking part in various tests to demonstrate their knowledge of driving.

Those tests include an obstacle course, pre-trip vehicle assessment, and a written test.

This is the 12th year Erie County has hosted the contest.