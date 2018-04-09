A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $4.5 million was sold in Warren County for Friday's drawing.

The ticket, which matched all six winning numbers - 17-27-33-37-45-46, was sold at the Sheetz at 2425 Market Street in Warren.

The store will earn a $10,000 selling bonus.

The jackpot was the game's sixth-largest on record. It had rolled for two months.

The ticket must be turned in and validated before the winner is identified.

Match 6 winners have one year from the drawing to claim their prize.