Convenience store chain Sheetz plans to hire more than 2,500 employees.

It will hold open interviews starting Wednesday, April 11 at all of its 568 stores. There are several locations throughout northwest Pennsylvania.

The company said it offers competitive pay and benefits packages, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, bonuses, vacation time and more.

Sheetz operates in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.