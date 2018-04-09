More than $5.7M in Illegal Drugs Seized by State Police in First Three Months of 2018
Troopers confiscated more than 20 pounds of heroin and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl.
Pennsylvania State Police have seized $5,717,553 worth of illegal drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and meth, during the first three months of 2018.
Troopers confiscated more than 20 pounds of heroin and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl. Both have a combined street value of $579,024.
More than 41 pounds of cocaine and almost 22 pounds of meth were also removed the streets in Pennsylvania.
State Police seized more than $41 million in drugs last year, including 227 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
|
First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|
Drug
|
Total Seized
|
Total Value of Amount Seized
|
Cocaine
|
41.58 lbs.
|
$754,677
|
Crack Cocaine
|
2.16 lbs.
|
$98,280
|
Heroin
|
20.37 lbs.
|
$554,064
|
Fentanyl
|
1.56 lbs.
|
$24,960
|
LSD
|
24 doses
|
$480
|
Marijuana THC – Liquid
|
1.62 pints
|
$10,854
|
Marijuana THC Solid
|
8.40 lbs.
|
$42,000
|
Marijuana Plants
|
808 plants
|
$133,320
|
Processed Marijuana
|
952.44 lbs.
|
$2,857,320
|
Methamphetamines
|
21.85 lbs.
|
$895,850
|
Other Narcotics
|
70.76 lbs.
|
$162,748
|
Other Narcotics (pills)
|
7,320 pills
|
$183,000
|
Total Value
|
$5,717,533