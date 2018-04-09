Pennsylvania State Police have seized $5,717,553 worth of illegal drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and meth, during the first three months of 2018.

Troopers confiscated more than 20 pounds of heroin and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl. Both have a combined street value of $579,024.

More than 41 pounds of cocaine and almost 22 pounds of meth were also removed the streets in Pennsylvania.

State Police seized more than $41 million in drugs last year, including 227 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

 Drug

Total Seized

Total Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine

41.58 lbs.

$754,677

Crack Cocaine

2.16 lbs.

$98,280

Heroin

20.37 lbs.

$554,064

Fentanyl

1.56 lbs.

$24,960

LSD

24 doses

$480

Marijuana THC – Liquid

1.62 pints

$10,854

Marijuana THC Solid

8.40 lbs.

$42,000

Marijuana Plants

808 plants

$133,320

Processed Marijuana

952.44 lbs.

$2,857,320

Methamphetamines

21.85 lbs.

$895,850

Other Narcotics

70.76 lbs.

$162,748

Other Narcotics (pills)

7,320 pills

$183,000

Total Value

$5,717,533