Pennsylvania State Police have seized $5,717,553 worth of illegal drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and meth, during the first three months of 2018.

Troopers confiscated more than 20 pounds of heroin and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl. Both have a combined street value of $579,024.

More than 41 pounds of cocaine and almost 22 pounds of meth were also removed the streets in Pennsylvania.

State Police seized more than $41 million in drugs last year, including 227 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.