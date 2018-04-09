News
State Police Make Two DUI Arrests Friday with Roving Patrols
The enforcement initiative started around 11 p.m. and ran until 4 a.m. Saturday.
Pennsylvania State Police in Corry made two DUI arrests with roving patrols Friday night.
The enforcement initiative started around 11 p.m. and ran until 4 a.m. Saturday in the coverage area for the Corry barracks. An exact location was not disclosed.
In addition to the two DUI arrests, one person was taken into custody for possession of marijuana, another for drug paraphernalia and another for disorderly conduct. 13 traffic citations and 24 written warnings were also given.