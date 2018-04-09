An Erie man will be sentenced on lesser charges for opening fire on a car full of teenagers.

Dominic French, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and persons not to possess a firearm in court Monday. Other charges including attempted homicide were dropped.

The crime was reported around 11 p.m. Dec. 21 at West 17th and Liberty. French was arrested the next day.

One of the victims he and three others went to the home to exchange vapes, or electronic cigarettes.

They found out the one they got was broken, so they returned to the home to get theirs back, according to testimony.

That's when words were exchanged, and police said French opened fire with a .22 caliber rifle, which hit their vehicle multiple times.

Nobody was hurt.