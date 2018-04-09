Conneaut School District's Business Manager who was charged with strangling his girlfriend has entered into a plea deal.

Gregory Mayle, 28, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday and pleaded guilty to simple assault. The strangulation and harassment charges were withdrawn.

State Police were called to a Cochranton-area home around 1:50 a.m. Feb. 24 for a domestic incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Mayle became upset, pushed the the woman up against the wall a couple times, chased her around the residence, put his hands around her neck and choked her, the criminal complaint said.

The victim's 9-year-old son called 911, and Mayle left the residence with his daughter before State Police arrived, the corporal wrote in the criminal complaint.

Court records show he posted $15,000 bond Feb. 28.