Conneaut School District's Business Manager Enters into Plea Deal for Domestic Incident
Conneaut School District's Business Manager who was charged with strangling his girlfriend has entered into a plea deal.
Gregory Mayle, 28, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday and pleaded guilty to simple assault. The strangulation and harassment charges were withdrawn.
State Police were called to a Cochranton-area home around 1:50 a.m. Feb. 24 for a domestic incident, according to the criminal complaint.
Mayle became upset, pushed the the woman up against the wall a couple times, chased her around the residence, put his hands around her neck and choked her, the criminal complaint said.
The victim's 9-year-old son called 911, and Mayle left the residence with his daughter before State Police arrived, the corporal wrote in the criminal complaint.
Court records show he posted $15,000 bond Feb. 28.
Mayle has worked for the district for over two years. He has remained on the job since the incident.