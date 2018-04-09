A school program that was first launched in Northwestern Pennsylvania may be implemented nationwide.

The program is called Character: Be About It. It was founded 6 years ago by Matt Harris, a former Pennsylvania State Trooper from Erie. The program places a trained, active, police officer in a school 2 days a week for 32 weeks to teach character traits such as self regulation, hope, and kindness.

Character: Be About It has gone from 1 school in Erie, to over 100 schools throughout Pennsylvania. Harris, and program supporters, will be in Washington, D.C.on Wednesday to talk about expanding the program across the country. They will address the entire Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation, and the House Education and Workforce Committee.

"We're positioned to really make a difference, not just locally, not just in PA, but we could become a national program if we continue to do it the right way," says Harris.