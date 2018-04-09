A kitten gets a chance at survival, thanks to some Mercyhurst University students and first responders.

The 6-month old kitten, now named Briggs, was stuck in a storm drain, near the campus of Mercyhurst University.

Three Mercyhurst students, Megan and Shannon Minihane, and Natalie Graff heard the kitten's cries, fed the kitten, then called for help.

Erie fire fighters and police rescued Briggs over the weekend, and veterinarians at Wintergreen Veterinary Hospital sprang into action to save her life, "She was pretty rough, very dehydrated, underweight, this had been going on for quite a while," said Doctor Amanda Jones. "She's very infected and there's pretty significant damage to her face and front leg. She's going to need multiple reconstructive surgeries to the face, but she's expected to survive," Dr. Jones continued.

Dr. Jones says Briggs, named after the road she was rescued on, was likely hit by a car, or attacked by another animal, then went into the storm drain to hide.