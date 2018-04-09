Initially charged with attempting to strangle his girlfriend, 28-year-old Gregory Mayle will now face a single charge of simple assault.

“This was an event that involved two people, and that's what he is pleading to,” said Mayle’s lawyer Kenneth Bickel. “A mutual combative situation, that kind of got out of control.”

On Monday, the Conneaut School District Business Manager waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and entered a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office.

As part of the agreement, the initial charges of strangulation and harassment against Mayle, were dropped.

"He just wants to move on with his life,” said Bickel. “This is a person that has no prior record. He's never been in trouble with the law before.”

State police accuse Mayle of pushing his girlfriend against a wall and choking her, during a domestic dispute on February 24.

Based on conversations with both Mayle and the victim, prosecutors withdrew two charges.

“Based on extensive conversations I've had with the victim, going over the investigative reports from the officer, I do believe myself and defense counsel were able to come to an appropriate agreement to resolve this matter." said Crawford County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Nataldo.

According to Nataldo, under the plea deal, if Mayle decides to actually take this case to trial and not plead guilty, the Crawford County District Attorney can reinstate all of the charges against him.

"If he changes his mind, which he has every right to do, if he changes his mind, the Commonwealth is free to reinstate the charges as they were originally filed,” said Nataldo. “We would do so, if this were to go to trial.”