Three local organizations helping children are on the receiving end of money, thanks to GE Transportation, and a program called Bids For Kids. Monday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Boys and Girls Club, and Shriner's Hospital for Children all received around $42,000 at the GE Transportation's Customer Innovation Center.

Micheal Widrig of the Shriners Hospital in Erie, says, "It allows us to fulfill our mission of providing excellent orthopedic care to kids in Erie and our whole region and every single penny goes directly to helping kids."