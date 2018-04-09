SAEGERTOWN, Pa. - One Erie News Now viewer saw something pretty unexpected this weekend just north of Saegertown along Interstate 79: dead deer, about a dozen of them. Our cameras found them Monday scattered along an emergency pull-off near Mile Marker 157.

"Anything on a state road would be the responsibility of PennDOT," said Darin Clark, state game warden for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

It's unclear whether or not PennDOT dumped all of the deer here. They were not available for comment Monday afternoon. According to PennDOT District 1, which covers Erie, Crawford and Warren counties,"Large animals, such as deer, bear, and elk, are the responsibility of the Game Commission. If these or any other dead animals are found on a state road or bridge, the local PennDOT county office should be contacted and arrangements will be made for their removal."

Private contractors will remove deer along state roads in other portions of Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT District 4.

"It's (PennDOT's) responsibility to pick them up off the highways and dispose of them," Clark said by phone Monday afternoon. "Where they choose to dispose of (the deer) is up to them."

Most other roads, such as those in townships, are covered by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which owns "deer pits" on state game lands across the commonwealth, Clark said.

"They're just placed in the woods and allow the other wildlife to feed off of them and decompose naturally," he explained.

The deer along the I-79 pull-off have noticeably been there for a while. The smell is already noticeable, as well. With the warmer weather on the way this weekend, that's a big concern for one viewer, who declined an on-camera interview.

The Game Commission chooses the game lands because they're away from residential areas, essentially out of view and away from the public. The emergency pull-off along I-79 are mostly the same -- the one along MM 157 is largely away from nearby homes. But for some traveling between Saegertown and Edinboro, it's not out of sight and certainly not out of mind.

Who to call?

You can reach your regional PennDOT office or the Pennsylvania Game Commission using the following contact information:

PennDOT Erie County: 814-871-4411

PennDOT Crawford County: 814-332-6880

PennDOT Warren County: 814-723-3500