Mental Health Evaluation Delays Hearing for Man Charged in Fairview Double Murder
Monday's preliminary hearing for the Fairview man accused of killing his wife and step-daughter has been delayed due to a mental health evaluation.
Regis Brown, 58, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his 53-year-old wife Michele Brown and her 35-year-old daughter Tammy Greenawalt.
Brown killed them at the family's home on West Ridge Road March 9, police said.
State Police charged Brown after investigators said Greenawalt's 14-year-old daughter went to school and said her grandfather tied her up, stabbed her mother and bludgeoned her grandmother.
Prosecutors also said Brown is a person of interest in two other murders, but they have yet to release any specifics.
A judge was scheduled to look at the evidence Monday and decide if the double-murder case will proceed to trial, but a mental health evaluation pushed it back.