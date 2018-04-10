The Great Inflatable Race is coming to Lake Erie Speedway in June, but some people who signed up had their bank accounts compromised.

The company FundRacer is responsible for putting on the fun run. It admits to falling victim to a phishing attack but said the proper steps have been taken to correct it.

Erie News Now spoke with the FundRacer's owner Ken Richardson, who said he has completely changed the company's servers and security measures that were previously in place.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said there are ways to avoid falling victim to scams like this.

"You can use a prepaid money card made out," said Pam Marlow of the BBB. "You can put $30 on it, $50 on it, and then use that prepaid money card to buy the pass for this race online."