East Springfield Elementary Enjoy Fun Day Before Two Weeks of Testing
Tuesday, April 10th 2018, 1:37 am EDT
Students at East Springfield Elementary enjoyed a fun assembly day in school Monday.
They played games to blow off steam before a grueling two weeks of PSSA testing.
The students ran relay races and got to throw pies at teachers at the prep assembly.
Teachers and faculty members said having a fun assembly is what the students need to help them focus on what's to come.
"Each and every student is going to sit down and perform their best," said Rich Harvey, principal. "We are measured by them as a school, as a school district. It's an opportunity to blow off a little bit of steam because they have worked really hard all year long."
PSSA testing begins Tuesday.