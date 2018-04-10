News
Gaudenzia Introduces DRUM-atic Pilot Program
Tuesday, April 10th 2018, 1:45 am EDT
Gaudenzia hosted a pilot program Monday to help people who are recovering from addiction.
DRUM-atic incorporates music through drum circles.
Drum circles have proven to be a successful tool to keep people focused on their recovery.
"Studies have proved drum circles reduce stress and anger, helping clients to focus on treatment and be more successful in recovery," said Jason Kisielewski, Gaudenzia Erie.