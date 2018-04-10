The U.S. Marshals Western PA Fugitive Task Force Monday arrested a man wanted on two Erie County bench warrants

Jesse Hawk, 30, was taken into custody near East 26 and East Ave. in the City of Erie.

He was found in possession of two hypodermic syringes used to inject heroin, according the U.S. Marshals Service.

Hawk was wanted for failing to appear for his arraignment March 9 for possession of drug paraphernalia and not showing up for his trial March 12 for a felony charge of criminal trespassing/entering a structure.