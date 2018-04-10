News
Gannon Nursing Students Partner with St. Benedict Center to Teach Health Program For Pre-Schoolers
Nursing students are providing pre-school children with a fun and interactive way to learn nutrition. That was the focus Tuesday, as students and faculty from Gannon University were at the Saint Benedict Education Center. The teaching of health-related programs is thanks to Gannon's Villa Maria School of Nursing at Graduate, Dr. Andrea Lindell, through an endowed fund. Nursing Professor, Patty McMahon, says, "These children have a lot of needs at times, and we're...
Tuesday, April 10th 2018, 7:01 pm EDT by
Nursing students are providing pre-school children with a fun and interactive way to learn nutrition. That was the focus Tuesday, as students and faculty from Gannon University were at the Saint Benedict Education Center. The teaching of health-related programs is thanks to Gannon's Villa Maria School of Nursing at Graduate, Dr. Andrea Lindell, through an endowed fund.
Nursing Professor, Patty McMahon, says, "These children have a lot of needs at times, and we're able to contribute to some of their growth and healthy development."
This is the first semester for the program, with hopes it will continue because the Gannon students say they enjoy working with the children.