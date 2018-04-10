News

Gannon Nursing Students Partner with St. Benedict Center to Teach Health Program For Pre-Schoolers

Nursing students are providing pre-school children with a fun and interactive way to learn nutrition. That was the focus Tuesday, as students and faculty from Gannon University were at the Saint Benedict Education Center. The teaching of health-related programs is thanks to Gannon's Villa Maria School of Nursing at Graduate, Dr. Andrea Lindell, through an endowed fund. Nursing Professor, Patty McMahon, says, "These children have a lot of needs at times, and we're...