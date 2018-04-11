Juniors and seniors at Fort LeBoeuf are busy planning for the future with the help of local business and industry leaders.

It's a part of the first annual College and Career Readiness Fair, hosted by The Center for Post-Secondary and Career Discovery.

Over 25 local vendors were on hand for the event.

Employers, agencies and educational institutions made themselves available for students with questions about their futures.

Fort LeBoeuf Superintendent Rick Emerick says, "My hope is that some of these conversations leads to employment, leads to an educational opportunity, or a career goal that these kids have been planning during their time here at Fort LeBoeuf."

Fort LeBoeuf established The Center for Post-Secondary and Career Discovery in 2013.