Lane of Route 426 Closed in Corry
Tuesday, April 10th 2018, 9:18 pm EDT
The northbound lane of Route 426 (North Center Street) is closed in the City of Corry, Erie County between Irving Street and Raymond Avenue, according to PennDOT Tuesday night.
It's closed due to damage to a box culvert that carries Route 426 over Bear Creek in Corry.
The roadway is open to southbound traffic.
A detour is posted for northbound traffic using Route 6, Scotts Crossing Road (SR 4001) and Route 426.