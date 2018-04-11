In the Erie mayoral race last year, candidate John Persinger garnered a lot of attention traveling around in a campaign RV.

This year, the Republican candidate for governor Scott Wagner is using a similar tactic. He is sending his field staffers out in a fleet of campaign cars wrapped with his name and campaign colors.

We contacted Andrew Romeo with the Wagner campaign and learned that the vehicle are leased SUV's that serve as rolling billboards for Wagner and lt. governor candidate Jeff Bartos.

The fleet cars are used by field staff in every region across the commonwealth. Wagner's driver has a pick-up truck version.

Campaign staff would not talk about the cost of leasing and branding the fleet, although all the campaign expenses will be released in time.