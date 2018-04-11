The Jamestown, New York, man charged with hanging his pit bull from a tree, will now face trial.

On Wednesday, 47-year-old Robert Overton waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was held for trial on a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Jamestown police accuse Overton of hanging his pet pit bull from a tree.

The dead dog--a female named Champagne--was found last week, in a wooded area off of Hallock Street.

Police say it had been hanging there for months.

In a recent interview with our news partner WNY News Now, Overton said the dog attacked him and his daughter several times and showed signs of aggression, so he decided to put the pit bull down.

"It was about me and my kids, and that dog,” said Overton. “I chose my kids."

Robert’s wife Alana Overton is now speaking out in his defense.

"Everybody is putting him down like he is some vicious person who just has no remorse for what he's done,” said Mrs. Overton. “In the end, it could have been my daughter's life."

When asked if the dog was killed before it was hung from a tree, Mrs. Overton said she didn’t know.

"I really honestly don't know,” said Mrs. Overton. “I was asleep when it happened.”