Character: Be About It Program goes to Washington, D.C.
ERIE, Pa. - A local organization heads to Washington, D.C. in hopes of gaining national attention for the program.
Erie native and former state trooper, Matt Harris, led a meeting with lawmakers and their staff about the Character: Be About It program.
He started it six years ago as a way to increase police-student relationships.
Now, in the wake of school shootings in places like Florida, there is a renewed call for safety in schools.
Pennsylvania congressman, Glenn Thompson says, Harris' program is a great answer to the issue.
Harris and Thompson say, this meeting in D.C. was about awareness for the program. One hundred schools are enrolled in the program currently for next year.