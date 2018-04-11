News
Collegiate Innovation Showcase Grants Thousands to Winners
This event showcases the best and most innovative projects, developed by local students.
Wednesday, April 11th 2018, 11:38 pm EDT by
ERIE, Pa. -
The fourth annual Collegiate Innovation Showcase took place Wednesday evening at the Erie Insurance Corporate Headquarters Auditorium.
This event showcases the best and most innovative projects, developed by local students.
Edinboro, Mercyhurst, Gannon and Penn State Behrend students all participated.
Edinboro University captured first place honors.
Gannon University earned Grand Champion accolades.
More than $10,000 in cash and prizes were awarded.