Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The 51 year old was named by the Department of Justice Wednesday in a 33-count indictment for wire fraud, theft of government property and false writing or document to the government.

The indictment accuses Arrington of using money donated to her non-profit organization, Mothers Against Teen Violence (MATV), for her gambling and personal expenses.

Arrington defrauded MATV of at least $70,000 from December 2011 to March 2018, according to the indictment.

It alleges she used a MATV credit card on 113 occasions from April 2012 to January 2018 to withdraw MATV funds at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

She allegedly solicited donations from individuals and entities, received donations to MATV in cash and checks payable to MATV, and deposited part of the donations into MATV bank accounts while keeping a portion in cash for herself, the indictment alleges.

Investigators said she used a debit card for the MATV bank accounts to make purchases unrelated to the organization's purposes. It was reportedly used for things like personal items of clothing, groceries, car washes and food at restaurants and to pay personal bills for T-Mobile, State Farm, First Energy and others.

Arrington also fraudulently received approximately $29,558 in Social Security disability benefits and submitted a document to the Social Security Administration that contained a false statement, the indictment said.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady requested a summons, instead of an arrest warrant, for Arrington to appear before the Court for arraignment, post bond and file an appearance of counsel. He asked for bond to be set at $10,000 unsecured.

She could faces up to 635 years in prison, a fine of $7,750,00 or both if convicted.

City Hall on Indictment

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said he will respect the legal process, and it would be inappropriate for him to comment.

Erie City Council members are not commenting on the indictment.