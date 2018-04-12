A man will spend life in prison without parole for killing a Crawford County store worker during a robbery last year.

A judge handed down the sentence for Adam Greenlee, 34, after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Thursday afternoon. All other charges, including robbery and theft by unlawful taking, were dropped.

He stabbed and killed Patrick Kozminski, 21, during a holdup at the GNC store in Vernon Township.

Police said Greenlee got $250 from the store and took off after the murder. They did not find the victim's body until the next day.

Greenlee then stole a vehicle and some credit cards before taking off to Erie, according to investigators.