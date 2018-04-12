The Fredonia man charged with killing a Crawford County store worker during a robbery last year, will now spend the rest of his life in prison.



On Thursday, 34-year-old Adam Greenlee pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Greenlee stabbed and killed 21-year-old Patrick Kozminski, during a robbery at the GNC store in Vernon Township, on November 30.

In court, Greenlee said that he targeted the store because he use to work there and was high on heroin.

When Kozminski caught him attempting to steal items, Greenlee said he attacked and stabbed him 10 times.

Greenlee said he then drove to Erie to purchase and use more heroin.

During Greenlee’s sentencing, it was revealed that Kozminski's body was found the next day, by his father.

According to Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz, a shoe was later found at Greenlee's residence which had the victim's blood on it, and was going to be a key piece of evidence at trial.

Greenlee avoided trial, by admitting to the crime.

“It's an excellent resolution to a horrific case,” said Schultz. “We just don't see things like that here in Crawford County. It was a very brutal crime and to get it wrapped up and get a plea of guilty and a life sentence this quick, it's like four and a half months after the crime after he was arrested, it's really unheard of. It's a real relief to the family."