Police are asking for the public's help to help find a Jamestown, New York man in a suspicious missing person case.

Sean M. Carpenter, 35, was last seen walking down Pine St. from E. 2nd St. towards 1st St. around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

He was reportedly walking home to a residence on Superior St., but he never made it and has not been seen since then, investigators said.

Carpenter is described as a white male with a short beard. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs. His hair is brown, and eyes are blue.

Carpenter was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, long sleeve green jacket, and gray and red sneakers.