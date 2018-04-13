Jamestown Police Investigating Suspicious Missing Person Case
He was reportedly walking home to a residence on Superior St., but he never made it and has not been seen since then, investigators said.
Police are asking for the public's help to help find a Jamestown, New York man in a suspicious missing person case.
Sean M. Carpenter, 35, was last seen walking down Pine St. from E. 2nd St. towards 1st St. around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Carpenter is described as a white male with a short beard. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs. His hair is brown, and eyes are blue.
Carpenter was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, long sleeve green jacket, and gray and red sneakers.
Anyone with information on Carpenter's location is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 716-483-TIPS or using the Tips 411 app.