A federal grand jury has indicted a former Meadville man for the sexual exploitation of children.

Dennis M. Kerr, 27, was named in the four-count superseding indictment.

He was found in possession of child pornography and transported obscene material to a person who Kerr thought was a minor, according to the indictment.

Kerr faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both, if convicted.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation.