Former Meadville Man Federally Indicted for Child Pornography
Friday, April 13th 2018, 2:37 am EDT
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Meadville man for the sexual exploitation of children.
Dennis M. Kerr, 27, was named in the four-count superseding indictment.
He was found in possession of child pornography and transported obscene material to a person who Kerr thought was a minor, according to the indictment.
Kerr faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both, if convicted.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation.
The case is part of Project Safe Childhood. The Department of Justice launched the nationwide initiative to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.