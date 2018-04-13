Looking for the perfect place to call home? New proposed legislation could help you reach your goal of owning your first home.

The First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account Act was proposed by Representative Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie) and Representative Rosemary Brown (R-Monroe).

Under this legislation (Pennsylvania House Bill 1981), first-time home buyers in Pennsylvania could set aside some money to be used as a deduction on state income tax.

That would go toward the eligible cost of purchasing a first home.

Saving accounts are capped at $50,000 over a 10 year period. There's an annual cap of $5,000 for a single taxpayer, and $10,000 for joint taxpayers.

This plan is open for any first-time home buyer that hasn't owned a home in the past three years.