News
Route 5 to Close at Millfair Road Monday
It is required to finish construction of a roundabout at the intersection.
Friday, April 13th 2018, 2:09 pm EDT
Route 5 at Millfair Road in Millcreek and Fairview Townships will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, April 16, PennDOT announced Thursday.
It is required to finish construction of a roundabout at the intersection.
Despite the closure, traffic will be open to all businesses near the intersection.
A detour will be posted using Dutch Road, Route 20 and Asbury Road.
The closure is expected to last 15 days depending on the weather.
Traffic will be using the roundabout once the intersection reopens.