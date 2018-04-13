Route 5 at Millfair Road in Millcreek and Fairview Townships will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, April 16, PennDOT announced Thursday.

It is required to finish construction of a roundabout at the intersection.

Despite the closure, traffic will be open to all businesses near the intersection.

A detour will be posted using Dutch Road, Route 20 and Asbury Road.

The closure is expected to last 15 days depending on the weather.